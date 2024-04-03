Choptank Health Partners With Kent County Public Library To Expand Access to Behavioral Health

Choptank Community Health is expanding access to healthcare for behavioral health patients in Kent County through a new partnership with the Kent County Public Library (KCPL) and its Chestertown and North County branches to provide safe spaces and the use of iPads for telehealth appointments.

The program is funded through a grant from the Mid-Shore Health Improvement Coalition and aims at providing expanded access to healthcare to people without access to technology, including those in Mid-Shore’s most rural areas.

“We’re especially grateful for this new partnership with Kent County Public Library and the Coalition’s funding because it helps to expand access to healthcare, and that’s something we are deeply committed to at the core of our mission,” says Choptank Health President and CEO Sara Rich.

“That’s why we are investing in innovative ways to reach our patients closer to where they are, including increased access to mobile medical services and telehealth appointments, like this program with the library, which we hope we can replicate in other Mid-Shore areas.”

Rich says behavioral health patients will need to make appointments with Choptank Health before using the iPads. When arriving at the Chestertown or North County library branches, patients will be provided with an iPad and a safe space in a Cubicall study pod to conduct video appointments with their Choptank Health provider.

Cubicall is a U.S.-based company that provides modular spaces for isolated, private communications in healthcare offices, libraries, court systems, businesses, and more.

The iPads will be returned to the library’s front desk at check out for others to use after each session. The installation of the Cubicall study pods at KCPL’s Chestertown and North County branches in 2023 was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, IMLS Grant #00001386. IMLS is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s libraries and museums.

“The library is a community resource for our residents to use for more than just books,” said Kent County Public Library Executive Director Arnessa Dowell. “We’re proud to partner with Choptank Health on this project to help strengthen our communities and help bring this access to healthcare to Kent County.”

Choptank Community Health System provides medical, dental, and School-Based health services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. Medical services include primary healthcare, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, lab services, and care navigation. New patients are welcome, with more information www.choptankhealth.org.