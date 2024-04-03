Join Ethan Kaufmann, Director of Stoneleigh, for Talk April 6 at Adkins Arboretum

With a 150-year history as a private estate, Stoneleigh became a public garden in 2018. On Sat., April 6, join its director, Ethan Kaufmann, at Adkins Arboretum for a talk, Wild and Wonderful: How Nature Plants are Transforming a Formal Garden. He will discuss the unexpected plants, expressive design philosophy and unconventional practices that are driving Stoneleigh’s exciting transformation. The talk is from 1 to 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

Kauffman developed his love of the natural world by exploring the Susquehanna River hills in southeastern Pennsylvania. He cultivated his horticultural perspective over two decades of gardening in the Deep South, including as director of Moore Farms Botanical Garden, where he led the transition from a private pleasure garden to a public botanical garden. He enjoys creating an experience at Stoneleigh that inspires others to garden for beauty, biodiversity and the health of the planet.

Following the talk, the public is invited on a bus trip to Stoneleigh and Chanticleer on Fri., May 10. Chanticleer has been called the most romantic, imaginative and exciting public garden in America—a study of textures and forms where foliage trumps flowers, gardeners lead the design and even the drinking fountains are sculptural. It is a garden of pleasure and learning, relaxing yet filled with ideas to take home. Stoneleigh has soaring trees, expansive vistas and dynamic displays of native plants. It is a celebration of the natural world and celebrates the beauty of native plants and the importance of biodiversity.

The bus departs from Aurora Park Drive in Easton at 8 a.m. and will make stops at the Route 50/404 and Route 301/291 Park and Rides. Registration is required and more information is available at adkinsarboretum.org.