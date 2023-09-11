Upper Shore Aging Holds 20th Anniversary Celebration for Adult Activity Center

Upper Shore Aging recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Amy Lynn Ferris Adult Activity Center in Chestertown, Maryland. The Kent County Senior Center started in downtown Chestertown in the early 80s and a new facility named for Amy Lynn Ferris was built in 2003. The Constance & Carl Ferris Foundation gave funds toward constructing the Center as a memorial for their daughter Amy Lynn Ferris. Community Development Block Grant and funds from the Maryland Department of Aging Capital Fund were also used for the project.

Over 60 people attended the anniversary event, including seniors from both the Amy Lynn Ferris Adult Activity Center and the Talbot County Senior Center at Brookletts in Easton. It was the first time that seniors from Easton had visited the Chestertown facility. The celebration included a Staying Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) class, which focused on strength, balance, and cardio activity, followed by music Bingo, lunch, ice cream, and cake.

“They’ve had a ball today,” comments Rosemarie Curlett, Manager of the Amy Lynn Ferris Adult Activity Center. “It’s been a fun day of fellowship.”

Participant Carol Cox added, “Everyone is really enjoying themselves. It’s good to see people really having fun.”

Upper Shore Aging operates five senior centers in Kent, Caroline, and Talbot counties. These centers are a hub for activities helping seniors stay active and involved in their community. The centers offer activities of interest to their senior populations, including classes in health and fitness, computer skills, arts and crafts, nutrition, entertainment, and travel.

“We are excited to be celebrating this important milestone in Kent County,” comments Bill Shrieves, President of the Board of Upper Shore Aging.

“Since COVID, many of our seniors are afraid to come back out and engage with others. We want to encourage them to visit our senior centers and take advantage of our new offerings. Our board remains committed to growing those offerings to further engage the seniors on the Mid-Shore.”

“We are grateful for the donation by The Constance & Carl Ferris Foundation 20 years ago to help construct this building. It has provided an important gathering place for our senior community and continues to enhance the lives of our seniors today,” adds Andy Hollis, Executive Director of Upper Shore Aging.

The Amy Lynn Ferris Adult Activity Center is located at 200 Schauber Road in Chestertown and is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily. For further information on program offerings, visit uppershoreaging.org or call 410-778-2564.

Upper Shore Aging, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that is the designated Area Agency on Aging for Talbot, Caroline, and Kent counties, Maryland, serving a potential market of nearly 31,000 persons over the age of sixty years. Our organization develops and manages a coordinated program of services that work together to help elders to remain, and live well, in the community as long as possible. Upper Shore Aging, Inc. works closely with the Maryland Department of Aging to serve the needs of its clients.