Reusing the Newnam Armory is Also Good for the Planet by Thom Kocubinski

In my January 2023 letter to the Spy, the subject of ‘embodied carbon footprint’ was introduced. I wrote,

‘Adaptive reuse is a responsible choice combining preservation with a low embodied carbon footprint, a win-win proposition across the matrix of historical and environmental indices’.

Knowing that carbon footprint, greenhouse gas emissions, and climate change are terms gaining huge attention and significance globally, I thought it relevant to illuminate my statement. It is germane to the decision making process and community-wide dialogue to save or demolish the historic building.

So what is embodied carbon? Simply put, it is the emissions from carbon dioxide (CO2) or greenhouse gas (GHG) associated with the manufacture and use of a product or service. For construction products, this targets the emissions from raw material extraction as well as its manufacturing, transportation, installation, maintenance and disposal.

And how does it relate to the Armory? Perhaps the American Institute of Architects, (AIA) can best provide the answer, further supporting my opening statement. From the AIA’s website,

‘Renovation and reuse projects typically save between 50 and 75 percent of the embodied carbon emissions compared to constructing a new building. This is especially true if the foundations and structure are preserved, since most embodied carbon resides there. With many projects, the first question should be “Is there an existing building we can use instead?” This is an admittedly a hard sell for architects – after all, many of us got into the business for the excitement and challenge of designing something new from the ground up. But channeling that energy and creativity toward making poor-performing buildings into something beautiful, sustainable and energy efficient has its own rewards, and yields substantial positive results.’

Let’s tie it all together. The need for sustainability in the design, construction and operation of buildings is a stark reality, gaining more scrutiny with each passing year. According to the Energy Information Administration, about 40 percent of the energy consumed in the US in 2015 went directly or indirectly to operating buildings. This finding effectively launched the ‘green building’ movement here in the US.

When embodied carbon is added to the energy consumed, the total is almost 50 percent. While awareness to reduce operating impacts is widespread, less understood and considered, is the carbon impacts during construction of a building.

Each building product has its own embodied carbon footprint with some more egregious than others. Studies have concluded that almost 23% of all global emissions in the construction of a building come from three common materials: concrete, steel, and aluminum.

Construction of new, non-residential buildings, requires a substantial amount of concrete for the footings and foundations. Floor construction also uses concrete (poured in place and on metal deck or the use of precast planks). Tons of steel are used for concrete reinforcing bars and the superstructure of the building which rest on the concrete foundations. Steel is further used for the metal studs to build walls and partitions and for door frames. Aluminum is typically used to fabricate windows, doors, exterior wall cladding and roofing. In total – an embodied carbon hot mess.

Shockingly, by running the numbers for efficiently designed and operated buildings, it was revealed that the construction process emitted tons of carbon – equivalent to many years of operating emissions. Building new, even a ‘net-zero’ building, must consider the carbon footprint from the building process to understand the bottom line environmental impacts. Be wary of labels for net-zero, clean energy and green products. You must look under the hood in the final analysis.

Finally, the matter of demolition must be considered. Through the stages of a building’s lifecycle, demolition activities generate most waste and carbon emissions. Around 10% of the embodied CO2 emissions is released during demolition and transportation, processing and disposal of construction waste. Then there are the implications associated with landfills and dealing with hazmats.

One last thing, explain the Armory’s role? It should now be evident that by reusing the Armory, the lowest embodied carbon footprint will result, benefitting not only our region but the planet. The savings in carbon emissions is staggering as you already learned by reading the AIA excerpt. And you should also understand the consequence of building new, even if the building is touted as being a ‘net-zero’ or ‘green’ design.

Washington College has a substantial embodied carbon footprint in town and within the region. Embracing reutilization of the Armory will improve the College’s carbon footprint. This option is particularly attractive with an Environmental Science and Studies Department. An exceptional opportunity exists to involve the environmental students and staff with the real life lessons and challenges associated with an adaptive reuse project.

From the Department’s own web page,

‘Washington College students use the Chesapeake Bay Region—its farms and waterways, its history and culture, its people and their environmental concerns—as a learning laboratory’.

‘…majors are grounded in an interdisciplinary course of study which prepares students to critically analyze and investigate solutions to regional and global environmental issues, whether it is the revival of a depleted fishery, the fate of toxins, land use management in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, world population concerns, loss of biodiversity, or climate change’.

Integrating the Armory as a learning laboratory is a win-win proposition offering many lessons that can be applied beyond the boundaries of Chestertown. Its potential as an exciting interactive teaching and learning vehicle is invaluable.

Let us not lose sight of the fact that the Armory is an historic structure listed on the National Register and an important community ‘landmark’ and ‘edge’ feature in the context of the town from a planning perspective, as presented in Kevin Lynch’s seminal book, The Image of the City (Harvard-MIT Joint Center for Urban Studies). The prominent architect who designed the building furthers its significance.

In the final analysis, climate change awareness also does not support the construction of a new building on the Armory site and Washington College should agree. The responsible and morally correct solution is a building proposal that includes adaptive reuse of the Newnam Armory.

Thom Kocubinski, RA is an architect and planner now living in Chestertown