Washington Post Profiles Eastern Shore Artist Jason Patterson on State Flags

The Washington Post this morning released an extensive profile of Eastern Shore artist Jason Patteson and his longtime interest in state flags and their confederate roots. Serving now as interim deputy director of Washington College’s Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience, Paterson critiques flags that still show the legacy of slavery, including the beloved Maryland flag.
