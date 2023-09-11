MENU

Sections

More

September 11, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Local Life Brevities

Washington Post Profiles Eastern Shore Artist Jason Patterson on State Flags

by Leave a Comment

Share

The Washington Post this morning released an extensive profile of Eastern Shore artist Jason Patteson and his longtime interest in state flags and their confederate roots. Serving now as interim deputy director of Washington College’s Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience, Paterson critiques flags that still show the legacy of slavery, including the beloved Maryland flag.

Read the full story here (a paywall may exist for some readers):

 

 

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *