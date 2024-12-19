Design with Jenn Martella: Historic Gem, circa 1890

One of my interests is cartography and after my move to the Eastern Shore, I was intrigued when I learned from my primary reference book for St. Michaels that only a few of Maryland’s eighteenth century town plans were laid out by an individual land speculator as St. Michaels’s plan was. James Braddock was an agent employed by the firm Gildart and Gaywith of Liverpool, England, and he had been trading in Talbot County since 1714. Braddock began to act independently and over time accumulated property near Christ’s Church. In only four years, his holdings totaled two hundred acres and Braddock turned out to be an imaginative urban planner. Rejecting the 18th century’s conventional town planning grid system, Braddock instead arranged thirty six lots around a central square, which later became known as St. Mary’s Square. Its boundaries were Market Street (now Talbot St.), Mulberry, Chestnut and Water St. Today’s feature is located on one of these original streets.

The house is sited slightly above the Town’s brick sidewalk that seamlessly blends into the brick driveway for off -street parking. The tall row of hollies behind low ivy provides privacy from the neighboring house. I admired the house’s massing with front and side gables and a wrap-around porch, surrounded by rows of nandina with red berries behind a row of liriope that provides privacy from the street.

Before I walked up the front steps, I paused to admire the front elevation’s arrangement of the front door and surrounding windows. Instead of a typical three-bay house, the middle windows on both the first and second floors are outliers for both their asymmetrical horizontal and vertical alignments below the centered attic window. Coupled with the eclectic mix of design elements of several architectural styles and the classic white façade with contrasting shutters, this house has a unique charm. The very deep front porch is a delightful outdoor room with wicker chairs for relaxing with family and friends.

The solid wood fence at the end of the drive is the boundary between public and private space. From the gate, the light colored gravel hardscape connects the screened porch with the accessory structure at the rear of the property. The seamless gable roofed addition includes a family room on the first floor and the primary bedroom on the second floor.

The accessory structure, fully finished, offers myriad uses-office, artist studio, teen hang-out, etc. From the Adirondack chairs, one can appreciate the verdant oasis of lawn and mature landscaping with privacy from both wood fencing and the trees. The view of the rear elevation in the background shows the gable of the original part of the house with the gable and shed roofed additions in the foreground.

The front door opens into a foyer with a direct vista through the house and the screened porch. The location of the stairs on the exterior wall maximizes the floor plan. The earth tones from the beautiful wood floors, stair newel post and balustrade and the period pendant fixture are reminders of another era. The side window brings sunlight into the hall and selecting the same color for the wall and trim expands the space.

Seeing the front room off the foyer with the fireplace fitted for gas, I understood the placement of the windows that creates a natural spot for the sofa directly across from the fireplace and space for artwork above the sofa. If this room became a bedroom, the wall could accommodate a high headboard. Sunlight filters inside through the wooden blinds and the French door leads to the side of the wrap-around porch for great indoor-outdoor flow. Built-in millwork holds books, memorabilia and family photos.

At the end of the stair hall is the dining room, with two large windows for sunlight and built-in millwork for display of serving pieces. The round wood table and mix of wood chairs with cushions over rattan and upholstered chairs is conducive to lingering after dinner for conversation. The light wall color accented by the white chair rail and crown molding compliments the wood floors.

The living room is connected to both the dining and family rooms. The wood-burning fireplace and wood surround is flanked with wide and long windows and the side wall has built-in backlit millwork. Like the dining room, wood cornices offer the option for the addition of drapery. The door leads to a full bath but the bath could be rearranged so the door could open into the front room to create a first floor ensuite if needed.

From the living room, a wide wall opening detailed with pilasters and layers of molding leads to the family room at the end of the house for a quiet space in which to relax at the end of the day for TV watching.

With its two side windows and a double-unit window overlooking the rear landscaping, this sunny and spacious family room accommodates both family or guests. The focal point of the room is the wide window seat below the double-unit window flanked by the full height built-in millwork. The soft colors and the subtle rug pattern create a restful pace for binge watching TV.

The kitchen’s sloped ceiling has skylights for added daylight and moonlight. The beautiful wood floors and the craftsmanship in the mix of wood species and color in the cabinets and the wood ceiling creates a unique look. The French door leads to the adjacent screened porch and windows that open into the porch for views of the landscape beyond.

Screened porches and sunrooms are two of my fave types of rooms and this screened porch gets high marks for its sloped ceiling finished with white wood and skylights that create patterns across the brick floor throughout the day as the sun passes over. The porch’s large size has ample room for both dining and sitting areas and is a perfect space for entertaining or small dinner parties.

The stairs to the second floor pass the two front bedrooms and ends at this sitting room between the primary bedroom and the front bedrooms. The millwork full of books, the gas fireplace, a desk for checking emails or homework, a rattan chaise for settling in with a good book or reading a story to a wee one before bed creates a delightful space.

From the sitting room, double door open into the sumptuous primary bedroom located at the rear corner of the house overlooking the landscaping. The light wall colors, beautiful wood pieces and light blue bed linens create a serene space for sleep. As a bibliophile, I appreciated the pair of sconces attached to the built-in millwork on either side of the bed that are the perfect height for reading.

The primary bath has a shower and the hall bath serving the other two bedrooms has a soaking tub. I admired the hall bath’s wood floors and the white wainscot instead of tile and how the sea scape artwork adds perspective to the wall.

The larger of the two guest bedrooms is located at the front corner of the house and has windows on two walls for sunlight throughout the day. The soft colors accented by the paisley bedspread creates a restful retreat.

My home office is an accessory structure on my property and I like separating work from home life. This stylish office would please anyone working from home with bright white walls and a seating area for breaks from computer work. Above the sofa are built-in shelves for storage.

I could easily imagine writing my Spy articles at this desk, surrounded by windows and the glass entry door. The stylish track light fixture offers both ambient and task lighting.

This charming historic home in the earliest part of St. Michaels’ Historic District with its appealing traditional architecture, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and original architectural details that have been meticulously maintained offers timeless elegance of an earlier era with updates for today’s lifestyle. Easy flow between the main floor rooms and the spacious outdoor rooms of the front wrap-around porch and the rear screened porch overlooking the landscaped fenced yard expand your everyday living and entertaining space. The “bonus” room is the front main floor room that was probably the original parlor; minor reconfiguration of the full bath behind it could create a main floor ensuite. Other “bonus” spaces are the accessory structure that is finished as an office and the attic accessed by a stair for storage.

