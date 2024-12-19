Turn Your Hunt into a Feast: Master Nose-to-Tail Wild Game Cooking at Modern Stone Age Food Lab

As Maryland’s hunting season gets underway, Modern Stone Age Kitchen and the Eastern Shore Food Lab are encouraging hunters to take their harvest to the next level with a captivating culinary experience, “Making the Most of Your Hunt: An Introduction to Nose-to-Tail Wild Game Cooking.” This immersive, hands-on educational workshop allows hunters to dive deep into the art of utilizing every part of game animals, including the often overlooked parts, and transform them into nourishing and delicious dishes.

On Sunday, January 19, 2025, from noon to 3 p.m., internationally known archaeologist, primitive technologist, chef, and founder of Modern Stone Age Kitchen, Dr. Bill Schindler will walk participants through the process of maximizing the value of their hunt, learning the essential techniques for field dressing and processing, ensuring food safety and maximizing yield.

“As we move into hunting season, we often see hunters leaving behind valuable and delicious parts of their hunt out in the field,” said Schindler, whose best-selling book Eat Like a Human: Nourishing Foods and Ancient Ways of Cooking to Revolutionize Your Health details his research, methods, and recipes. “This class was designed to help those who want to learn how to take their hunt further and embrace the nose-to-tail approach to food.”

The workshop will cover a range of topics encouraging participants to change the way they use their hunt in nourishing, ethical, and sustaining ways, including:

Field Dressing and Processing: Learn essential techniques for preserving the quality of your harvest.

Home Butchering and Cleaning: Discover how to break down your game into various cuts, maximizing yield and minimizing waste.

Nose-to-Tail Cooking: Explore the art of utilizing every part of the animal, from heart to liver, to create flavorful and sustainable dishes.

Hands-on cooking demonstrations will include:

Wild Game Bone Broth

Duck and Goose Confit

Venison Heart with Maple Syrup and Fresh Sage

Rillettes

Offal Burger

Wild Game Sausage

The cost for the 3-hour workshop is $125 per participant. Seats are limited for this course which is offered only once every hunting season. To register visit https://modernstoneagekitchen. com/events/making-the-most-of- your-hunt-an-introduction-to- nose-to-tail-wild-game- cooking-1-19-25.

And don’t forget to explore the exciting range of other classes offered at Modern Stone Age . Dr. Schindler offers frequent courses for the nutrition interested and sustainability engaged. From sourdough mastery to cheese-making, fermentation secrets, and foraging expeditions, you’ll find a wealth of inspiring culinary experiences waiting to be discovered. Visit the Modern Stone Age Kitchen website at https://modernstoneagekitchen. com/events to explore the full calendar of events and courses.