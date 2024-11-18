Washington College Joins Forces with ShoreRivers and ESLC to Pursue Whole Watershed Grant

Washington College’s Center for Environment and Society (CES), in collaboration with the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy and ShoreRivers, has announced its proposal for the Whole Watershed Fund, a five-year pilot program aimed at advancing conservation and restoration efforts in Maryland. This competitive initiative, backed by state funds, will target five watersheds across the state, with two located in predominately agricultural regions.

The Langford Watershed Alliance will focus its efforts on the Langford Creek watershed in Kent County. The initiative seeks to implement best management practices (BMPs) that support water quality improvement and habitat restoration, working directly with agricultural landowners to create impactful, cost-effective solutions that can drive rapid and systemic environmental benefits.

Kent County and watershed-based landowners are encouraged to sign a Letter of Support, which expresses their willingness to collaborate with the Langford Watershed Alliance. Many have already pledged to partner on this Alliance, however, landowner support and involvement in this project is critical for success.

If you are interested in supporting, please contact Chelsea Peters at [email protected] by November 30, 2024.

“With landowner support, this project can achieve transformative outcomes for both water quality and ecosystem health in our region,” said Dr. Chelsea Peters, director of Watershed Innovation Lab at CES. “Landowners in the Langford Creek watershed have a unique opportunity to participate in and shape conservation efforts that directly affect their land and community.”

Dr. Peters’ recent appointment marks a significant step forward for CES. A hydrologist passionate about water resources and climate change, she plans to revitalize the Watershed Innovation Lab and involve students in hands-on research projects. This includes building weather stations, deploying monitoring buoys, and mapping shallow water habitats. Find out more about the Watershed Innovation Lab on the CES webpage.