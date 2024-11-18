Hoxter receives Golden Anchor award

Carol Hoxter, lead custodian at Kent County Middle School was honored with this month’s Golden Anchor award for her hard work and dedication.

Hoxter received her award from the Kent County Board of Education Monday night, Nov. 11.

The Golden Anchor Award is presented each month to staff members or groups of employees who exemplify the mission and core values of Kent County Public Schools.

“Kent County Public Schools is an anchor organization that creates an environment of academic excellence through a collaborative, equitable and rigorous learning community,” the mission statement reads.

Nominations may be submitted by Kent County Public Schools staff members, parents and students.

Director of Human Resources Dan Hushion presented Hoxter with the Golden Anchor at the Board of Education meeting.

Reading from a letter nominating Hoxter for the award, Hushion said she exemplifies all the characteristics of Kent County Public Schools each day that she walks into the middle school.

“She comes in every day ready for whatever task may be waiting for her,” Hushion read. “Ms. Carol does everything without complaining and has a positive attitude each day.”

Hoxter, it was noted, can be relied on to get the job done even on days when she has no help.

She also is known for coming back into the middle school on her own time to double check that it is ready for teachers and students the next day.

“We are so thankful for Ms. Carol,” Hushion said.