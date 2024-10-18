Washington College’s Political Science Department and the Goldstein Program in Public Affairs are thrilled to announce a special event featuring renowned political scientist Dr. Melissa Deckman. Deckman, CEO of the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), will be discussing her latest book, “The Politics of Gen Z: How the Youngest Voters Will Shape Our Democracy.” Deckman’s insightful analysis of Gen Z’s political participation and activism promises to offer a unique perspective on the future of American politics.
The Politics of Gen Z and How They Will Affect the Election and Democracy
The event is open to the public and will take place on Wednesday, October 23rd at 5:30 p.m. in the Litrenta Lecture Hall at Washington College. A reception will follow.
As a leading expert in the field, Deckman, who prior to taking the reins at PRRI was chair of Washington College’s political science department, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her work. Her previous books, including “Tea Party Women” and “School Board Battles,” have garnered widespread acclaim. Deckman’s research has been featured in major publications such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, and CNN.
“We are honored to have Dr. Deckman join us to discuss her groundbreaking work on Gen Z,” said Christine Wade, chair of political science and Louis L. Goldstein Professor of Public Affairs at Washington College. “Her insights into the political attitudes and behaviors of this generation are essential for understanding the future of our democracy.”
Directions to campus and a map of buildings are available at https://www.washcoll.edu/
about/contact-us.php.
