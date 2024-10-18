Chestertown Flashback: An apple a day

It’s peak apple season! Whether you prefer donuts, crumbles, brown betty, cider, or plain old slices, crisp fall air and fallen leaves and apples are a match made in heaven. We’re commemorating the work that goes into apple growing with today’s Flashback Photo. Dated 1912, this image shows farm workers and a cart-mounted apple spraying rig. An African American man sits with the sprayer in the back of the horse-drawn cart while another African American man stands beside a trough behind the cart. Please leave a comment with your favorite local source of apples, or your favorite apple recipe. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County, viewable in the Chesapeake Heartland Digital Archive at Heartland Project.

The exhibit of SPACE photographs taken in 1984 by Tyler Campbell is currently on view at the Bordley History Center at 301 High Street in Chestertown. The public is invited to see the behind-the-scenes images of the filming of the CBS miniseries SPACE, peruse Kent County genealogy records, and browse books and other items stocked in the museum shop. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am – 2 pm and Saturdays from 10 am – 1 pm.