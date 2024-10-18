The Academy Art Museum Presents Two Fun-Filled Fall Events at the 2024 Craft Show

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to invite the public to two exciting events as part of the Academy’s 2024 Annual Craft Show, including a Masquerade Ball Preview Event Party and Sunday Brunch.

Join us on Friday, October 25 from 5:30-9 pm, for an evening of fashion, fun, and early access to the shopping event of the season! Dress in costume or chic cocktail attire for our extraordinary Masquerade Ball. Bring your own mask or purchase an original meticulously crafted by your favorite local artists, including Rosemary Cooley’s beautiful print-making masks, Diane DuBois Mullaly’s playful designs, as well as an assortment by other local talent, available as an exclusive add-on to your ticket. Enjoy delectable food, listen to lively music, and grab a signature cocktail as you walk around in style to shop from an array of over 60 exhibitors in a variety of mediums! Get ready – the inspiration is bound to strike with two distinct fashion shows in the Waterfowl building and the Academy Art Museum, showcasing unique creations by this year’s fiber wearable and jewelry artists!

As the weekend comes to an end, relax at our Sunday Brunch on October 27, 10 am-1 pm, catered by Piazza Italian Market. Delight in fresh pastries, fruit, a selection of frittatas, salad, freshly brewed coffee, and a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar. This is the perfect opportunity to wind down after a weekend of excitement or to get a head start on Sunday’s shopping.

Tickets to the Preview Party and Sunday Brunch include weekend-long admission to the 2024 Craft Show. The hours for the Craft Show are 10 am-5 pm Saturday, October 26, and 10 am-4 pm Sunday, October 27. Patrons will be able to vote for their favorite artist for the Craft Show People’s Choice Award which will be given on Sunday morning to the artist with the most votes. Admission to the Craft Show is $10 per Museum member and $12 for non-members, which includes a Craft Show tote bag. For tickets to Craft Show events and classes, please visit academyartmuseum.org.