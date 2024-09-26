House of the Week: Peace and Privacy on Plaindealing Creek

Sited on 5+ acres with a 327 foot natural shoreline along Plaindealing Creek, today’s featured house is nestled in a clearing surrounded by mature trees. After turning off a private tree lined road that leads to only five houses, I drove down a gravel driveway that weaved its way through the trees to arrive at this house. Before going in for my tour, I walked around the house and admired the beautifully manicured lawn and landscaping and the waterside deep deck that spans the length of the house for 180 degree views of the water next to the heated saltwater pool. For boating enthusiasts, the private pier offers two boat lifts, three deep water slips and a large floating dock for launching one’s kayak.

The one and a half story traditional style house stretches out parallel to the water so the main rooms enjoy direct and/or indirect views of the water from the breezeway infilled with windows and sliding doors, the breakfast room’s bay window, the sunroom’s sliding doors, the primary bedroom’s bow window and the windows in the second floor shed dormer. The multi-gabled roof telescopes slightly down to break up the house’s long footprint. Two delightful outdoor rooms of the main floor’s deep wrap-around deck and the second floor’s large deck provide panoramic views of the landscaping and water. The main floor deck blends into the concrete hardscape around the pool to easily accommodate family celebrations or large parties. The pool is also near the breezeway between the garage and the house and the full changing suite that opens onto the pool deck.

I lingered on the deck to admire the serene view across the lawn to the water from the expanse of the deck that spans across the length of the house and ends at the two-car garage. Instead of a railing that would diminish the view, a continuous bench edged with shrubbery offers both a boundary and also extra seating for entertaining.

From the parking area, a brick walkway laid in a herringbone pattern between low plantings leads to the brick stoop up at the front door. The foyer has an indirect view of the water through the adjacent living room and sunroom and opens up to the ceiling of the second floor above the “L” shaped stairway. Above the foyer’s front wall is a dormer window that provides daylight.

A wall opening trimmed with molding frames the view from the foyer to the spacious dining room. The Oriental rug anchors the wood table and chairs and both the chandelier and the wall sconces offer soft lighting for dining. The chair rail offers options of adding trim to simulate paneling and/or wallpaper, to suit one’s taste. A wider wall opening to the adjacent living room offers views to the landscape and water beyond.

The living room’s blue and white palette with subtle patterns of the upholstery and the rug create an appealing space to gather around the fire. The built-in millwork next to the fireplace has both a closed cabinet for storage and open shelves for display. The rear wall of the room is totally open, broken only by columns that frame the views of the sunroom and water beyond.

The sunroom’s three sides have sliding doors that maximize views of the lawn and water. The very large room has ample space for both sitting and dining areas, and the sliding doors surrounding it create easy indoor-outdoor flow to the deck and pool area.

The large kitchen is connected to the living and dining rooms, mudroom/laundry/powder room and breezeway. The rear wall’s wide bay window creates a charming space to enjoy breakfast or informal meals with views to the water. The arrangement of the “L” shaped cabinetry and island opposite another row of cabinetry provides ample storage and work space, accented by some upper cabinets with glass fronts. The island’s black countertop breaks up the neutral color scheme and the backsplash adds texture to the space.

The brick walkway to the house flows through the breezeway with accents of the white vertical shiplap and stained wood ceiling for this informal space. A mix of floor to ceiling sliding doors and full sidelights at both the front and rear walls make this a four-season room and continues the easy flow between the indoor and outdoor rooms of the house. Steps lead down to the two-car garage with stairs to attic storage.

From the foyer, a pair of French doors leads to a double-loaded hall containing the waterside primary suite and an office. Another pair of French doors leads to the office, with a wall of built-ins and counterspace for work. From the corner desk, one has a side view of the long window overlooking the front landscaping for visual breaks from computer work.

Another pair of French doors leads to the primary bedroom. The entire rear wall of the spacious primary bedroom has a bowed window for panoramic views of the landscaping and water. The slight pitched ceiling adds volume to the space and the white walls and ceiling reflect the sunlight. Throughout the house, I enjoyed viewing the Owner’s art collection as I did the abstract painting above the bed that complements the colors of the rug.

The five-piece primary bath is arranged very well with the tub at the rear window, the dual lavatory cabinetry with knee space for a stool, shower compartment and a toilet compartment The trio of center mirror and dual mirrored medicine cabinets becomes another “window” and reflects the art on the opposite wall. The large walk-in closet off the bedroom completes the primary suite.

At the end of the house is a huge family room. The story and a half space includes a secondary stair to the second floor bedrooms. One wall created by the vaulted ceiling has a light shelf to illuminate the tapestry and other artwork. The bright colors of the walls, rug and upholstery create a space for family relaxation around the TV and the large wood-burning fireplace. Next to the family room is a large fitness room with a steam shower/steam room.

The main stairway to the second floor ends at an enlarged landing opposite the hall bath that serves the bedrooms. If I were a lucky guest, I would choose this waterside bedroom for its door leading to a large deck. The other waterside bedroom has two skylights and French doors leading to the secondary stairs to the family room below.

The large deck has great “bird’s eye” views of the lower deck, pool, lawn and water below.

Location in popular Royal Oak, 5+ acres of westerly views along a 327 foot natural shoreline along Plaindealing Creek with a private pier at 6-7′ MLW; mature trees that filter the sunlight onto the meticulously manicured grounds; delightful outdoor rooms of the second floor deck, main floor breezeway, wrap-around deck and hardscaped pool area to keep one attuned to the sights and sounds of nature; panoramic water views from all the main rooms from multiple types of windows including bay windows, bow windows and sliding doors; spacious rooms, main floor primary suite and office; second floor bedrooms and bath; extensive storage space in the walk-in attic, great family house!

Photography by Broadview Interactive and HD Bros.

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004.