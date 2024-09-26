Book Launch for Poet Meredith Davies Hadaway October 4

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Local poet Meredith Davies Hadaway will celebrate her new book publication, [Among the Many Disappearing Things] at 7 pm, Friday, October 4 at the Robert Ortiz Studio in Chestertown. All are invited.

Diana Post, President, Rachel Carson Landmark Alliance writes “This collection is marked by Meredith Davies Hadaways deep sense of nature’s wonder especially throughout her poem “In Green Ink,” in which a wild osprey is a symbol of vulnerability, resilience, strength, and yes, hope. I look forward to more wondrous work from this extraordinary writer.” The reading above is “Starstruck” from Hadaway’s book of new poems published by Grayson Books. The cover image of the book “Falling Sky” is by Greg Mort.

Music, Readings, Signing, Refreshments will be available.

Robert Ortiz Studio is at 207 S Cross St # 103.