Let’s Talk About It: Suicide on the Mid-Shore with For All Seasons CEO Beth Anne Dorman

Suicide might be the last taboo, even as many American families are becoming more comfortable in talking about mental illness these days. While conditions like depression and c crippling anxiety are more freely discussed with parents and children at home, the taking of one’s life remains too difficult for many.

Beth Anne Dorman and the organization she leads want to change that reality.

In our continuing series in partnership with For All Seasons, the Mid-Shore’s largest mental health provider, Beth Anne addresses the subject head-on as the region begins the annual Suicide Prevention Month.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons, please go here.