CCF 2024: Monda Raquel Webb Through Storytelling and Social Impact

Monda Raquel Webb is a force of nature—a visual storyteller who has carved out a unique space in the film industry by bringing hard-to-talk-about narratives to light. As a filmmaker, author, and poet, Webb’s work is deeply rooted in uncovering the stories that often go unnoticed, stories that challenge the status quo and push audiences to think beyond the surface. Her films, which have won international acclaim, explore difficult subjects like racism, homelessness, and social injustice. As the Vice President and Festival Programming Coordinator of the Chesapeake Film Festival, Webb is uniquely qualified to curate and elevate films that provoke thought, inspire change, and reflect diverse and complex narratives

Webb’s journey into filmmaking began long before she ever picked up a camera. “I’ve been a storyteller pretty much all my life,” she said. “Even as a child, I would create stories and share them with anyone who would listen. I remember my grandmother’s best friend telling her, ‘Yeah, that Monda, she’s just making up these stories!’ I don’t know where they came from, but I’ve always expressed myself that way.” This ability to weave narratives eventually led her to filmmaking, a medium where she could bring her stories to life in a way that words alone could not.

Webb describes herself as a “visual archeologist,” a term that encapsulates her approach to storytelling. ” “When it comes to filmmaking, it is a medium where it is ‘show, not tell,’ and we’re such a visual society, and I see everything in pictures,” she said. This perspective allows her to tell stories that are rich in detail and emotion, stories that resonate with audiences on a deep, personal level.

Her films, “Zoo (Volkerschau)” and “Pooch Sitter,” are prime examples of this. These short films have gained over 40 international awards and tackle intense themes like racism and homelessness. However, for Webb, these themes are not just subjects to explore—they reflect her own experiences and the world she grew up in. “I was born in ’68, and there was a hell of a lot going on in the United States and around the world — from civil rights to the assassinations of King and Kennedy. And I believe that all of the emotion and all of the love and the rage and the fire and the fight for a better life for all of us, it’s just bottled up inside me in my DNA.”

Webb’s ability to tackle complex subjects with sensitivity and depth is one of her greatest strengths as a filmmaker. In “Zoo (Volkerschau),” she delves into the disturbing history of human zoos, a little-known chapter of history where people of different ethnicities were displayed in cages for public viewing. “I came across a photograph of a little Black girl in a human zoo, and I was struck by the inhumanity of it all. I knew I had to tell that story,” she recalls.

To make this heavy subject more accessible, Webb chose to tell the story from that perspective — a young child who is part of the exhibit. “I thought, ‘What if I actually tell the story from the perspective of an eight-year-old on exhibit? What would that experience be like?’ And to look at the pathology — what type of circumstances would make the mother do this – to parade in front of staring crowds?”

“Pooch Sitter,” on the other hand, was inspired by a conversation Webb had with a fellow traveler. “I met someone on a plane who shared stories about her quirky pet sitter. At the time, I was also very concerned about the homelessness crisis in our country, and the two ideas merged,” she said. The film tells the story of a homeless woman who survives by caring for other people’s pets—a simple yet profound way of humanizing an often-stigmatized group of people.

It is just this passion for storytelling and social impact that aligns perfectly with her role at the Chesapeake Film Festival. “The Eastern Shore is a bastion for environmental [films], but we also have a strong focus on social justice, documentaries, and student films,” Webb said. This year’s festival is no exception, offering a diverse lineup that reflects the festival’s commitment to both environmental and social issues.

One of the standout films in this year’s festival is “Call Me Dancer,” a documentary about an Indian dancer whose passion for his art challenges cultural expectations. “It’s a powerful story about following your dreams, even when the world is telling you to do something else,” Webb said. Another highlight is “Interception: Jane Kennedy, American Sportscaster,” a film that explores the journey of actress Jayne Kennedy, the first Black woman to be a sportscaster on a major network, even if it was for a short time.

But the festival isn’t just about showcasing films—it’s about creating a dialogue. “We’re doing something a little different this year,” Monda shares. “On the last day of the festival, we’re hosting a panel discussion on the art of storytelling at the Talbot County Library. I’ll talk about adapting my short stories into films alongside other filmmakers who will share their insights into the craft.”

This year, the festival is also expanding its reach with events throughout the Eastern Shore, including a one-day festival in Chestertown, sponsored by the Chesapeake Film Festival and ShoreRivers.

One of the festival’s most anticipated events is the screening of a documentary about adopted elephants, “Diary of an Elephant Orphan.” “It’s a beautiful film that I think people are going to love,” Webb says. “And it’s just one of the many films highlighting the festival’s commitment to environmental and social issues.”

As Webb continues to inspire through her work at the festival, she also offers valuable guidance to those aspiring to enter the filmmaking industry, particularly women of color: “Own your craft. You have to ask yourself, what do I really want to do, and how do I want to impact people, good, bad, or indifferent?”

With that bit of advice, it’s clear that Monda Raquel Webb is herself, a force of nature. Whether exploring the dark corners of history, shedding light on social issues, or mentoring the next generation of filmmakers, Webb’s work is driven by a deep sense of purpose — a purpose that continues to shape her impact on the film industry and beyond.

September 27, Opening Day Film – Call Me Dancer at Noon with films to 5 pm – 5:30 pm – VIP Reception, Ebenezer Theater, Easton, catered by Bluepoint Hospitality – 7:30 pm Environmental Films – Tickets and information visit chesapeakefilmfestival.com

September 28 & 29 – Full days/nights of 35 carefully curated independent films beginning at Noon at the Ebenezer Theater – For tickets and information, visit chesapeakefilmfestival.com

September 29, The Art of Storytelling Panel & Workshop – Talbot County Free Library at 10:30 am – Free Event featuring nine nationally renowned filmmakers discussing their work.