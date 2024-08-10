Living Writers Poetry Series Brings Pulitzer Prize Winning Talent to Washington College

The Literary House will host five poets for talks, workshops, readings and more. Literary lovers are welcome.

This fall, Washington College’s Rose O’Neill Literary House and the Sophie Kerr Committee will collaborate to host the Living Writers Poetry Series, featuring two Pulitzer Prize winning poets as well as writers whose works have been recognized by the National Book Critics Circle Awards, the National Book Awards, the Whiting Foundation, the Lambda Literary Foundation, and Kundiman, among other prestigious organizations. All events are free and open to the public. A Q&A with the authors will follow each event and books will be available for sale and signing.

Kicking off the Living Writers Poetry Series is a reading by Cameron Awkward-Rich, poet and professor of gender studies at the University of Amherst. The reading will take place Tuesday, September 10 at 6:00 p.m. at the Rose O’Neill Literary House. Additional events will take place throughout the fall semester. For more information about this and other events in the series, visit the Literary House’s webpage at https://www.washcoll.edu/litevents.

This year’s line-up of celebrated poets will highlight a diverse array of poetic technique and scholarship. The series boasts readings, craft-talks, workshops, and lectures focused on poetry as well as other literary modes such as podcasting. Each poet will also visit the Living Writers course and meet with Washington College’s budding writers.

Living Writers Poetry Series

The writers appearing in the Living Writers Poetry Series represent a diverse assortment of expertise and honors. Below are the dates each poet will be visiting campus. Please visit the Literary House’s webpage for updates on times and locations.

Sept. 10 – Cameron Awkward-Rich, author of two poetry collections and scholar of trans theory and expressive culture in the U.S.

Oct. 1-2 – Carl Phillips, winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Then The War: And Selected Poems. He has just published his seventeenth poetry collection, Scattered Snows, to the North, and is the author of three books of essays and a translation of Sophocles’s Philoctotes.

Oct. 23-24 – Diannely Antigua, award-winning poet, author of two published collections, and educator.

Nov. 13-14 – Rajiv Mohabir, acclaimed author of poetry collections, translated works, and a hybrid-memoir.

Nov. 18 – Diane Seuss, winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize and author of six books, most recently Modern Poetry.