Ex-Hogan official opens lobbying shop, Md. Chamber names government affairs VP

A senior official under former Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is starting a lobbying and consulting firm.

Jeanne Haddaway-Riccio joins forces with Robert Rauch to form R & R Solutions, a lobbying and consulting firm. The new firm will be led by four principals: Haddaway-Riccio, Rauch, Ryan Snow, and Jennifer Williams.

Haddaway-Riccio is a Republican former state delegate from the Eastern Shore who served three years as deputy chief of staff to Hogan. She was later appointed secretary of the Department of Natural Resources by Hogan in 2019, a position that she held until Hogan left office in 2023.

Rauch, a civil engineer, is chair of Rauch Inc.’s board and served on the University System of Maryland Board of Regents.

Snow also held roles in the Hogan administration, including director of intergovernmental affairs. He was also a project manager for Talbot County Economic Development and Tourism. He is currently a consultant specializing in economic development and infrastructure.

Williams, a former president of the Talbot County Council, is an attorney and real estate broker.

In a statement, Haddaway-Ricco said the firm will focus on legislative advocacy, regulatory affairs, grassroots mobilization, strategic consulting and grant writing.

“Our team’s deep-rooted knowledge of local, state, and federal issues, combined with our strategic approach to advocacy, uniquely positions us to effect real change,” Haddaway-Riccio said in her statement. “We are committed to driving meaningful policy advancements for the betterment of our state and our nation.”

Chamber hires Wiggins for government affairs role

The Maryland Chamber of Commerce announced it has named Grason Wiggins as its new vice president of government affairs.

Wiggins joins the 7,000-member organization from the lobbying firm of Harris Jones & Malone, where the chamber said he worked closely with legislators and the Moore administration on policies affecting the state’s economy. Before that, he was senior manager of government affairs for the Maryland Multi-housing Association and director of legislative and regulatory affairs at the Maryland Department of Labor.

Wiggins holds a law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

“His understanding of Maryland’s legislative landscape makes him an ideal advocate for our members,” Chamber President and CEO Mary D. Kane said in a prepared statement. “Grason’s work will be crucial in shaping policies that strengthen our state’s economy and improve our communities.”

Wiggins replaces Andrew Griffin, who served the last five years as the chamber’s senior vice president government relations, before leaving last week to join the lobbying firm Providence Strategies.

by Bryan P. Sears, Maryland Matters

August 8, 2024

Maryland Matters is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Maryland Matters maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Steve Crane for questions: [email protected]. Follow Maryland Matters on Facebook and X.