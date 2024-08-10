The Zebra Gallery Welcomes New Artists

The Zebra Gallery at 5 N Harrison Street in Easton has welcomed several new artists to the gallery in August. According to Susan Schauer John, owner of Zebra Gallery, “These artists speak to the diversity of media in unique ways from beadwork to driftwood sculpture, to impressionist paintings – there is something for everyone here.”

The hand beadwork by Phoenix, Arizona artist, Diana Ferguson, (https://www.dianafergusonjewelrystudio.net/shop/bead-brush/57) is innovative and provocative. Her small framed pieces provide a unique opportunity for collectors (https://www.kennethfergusonfineart.com/).

Additionally, the gallery is showing collaborative work with her painter, husband Kenneth Ferguson. Their “BEAD and BRUSH” work displays his watercolor, gouache work juxtapositioned with Diane’s off-loom beadwork.

Plein air painter Ingrid Matuszeski of Oxford (https://www.artworkbyingrid.com/) creates a connection with subjects, tries to capture the energy of the place or living being, and then transfers that into her paintings.

“When not plein air painting in the greater Washington, DC area, most of my art inspirations reflect my love of the Virginia countryside; farms, barns, winding country roads, open space, trees, creeks, rivers, and pastures. In particular, I have deep roots and connections to Madison and Rockbridge Counties, Virginia and those landscapes inspire me. Recently, I have been painting more scenes from the Eastern Shore of Maryland which captures my heart and imagination. I love water, marinas, boats, sunrises, and sunsets,” Matuszeski states.

Since early in his career, driftwood artist Larry Ringgold of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland has used common, easily accessible materials to create fantastical works of art. His experimentation with driftwood began after the 2011 hurricanes forced the opening of the Conowingo Dam, which flooded the Chesapeake Bay. The result carried all varieties of colors, shapes, and sizes of driftwood down to the Maryland beaches providing Larry with the raw materials to create a menagerie of driftwood art.

“I was born and raised on the Chesapeake Bay and grew up crabbing and fishing with local water-men and have always felt a connection to the Bay. I saw my first driftwood sculptures in California in the 70’s . . .I have always found driftwood art fascinating and now I have plenty [of driftwood] to pick from,” Ringgold shares.

The Zebra Gallery address is 5 N Harrison Street, Easton, MD (across the street from the Historic Tidewater Inn). For further information, visit https://www.thezebragallery.com.