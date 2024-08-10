Letter to the Editor: Welcome to America

Recently I took my Asian grandsons—who had just arrived on their first visit to the U.S to a local resale store to find some clothing treasures. The two boys, aged 20 and 13, were well-behaved and mature, even for their ages, coming from a culture where respect for elders and decorum in public is required. The older one—a university student studying English and other languages—was shy and unsure of his speaking abilities. I mentioned to the store clerk/volunteer that their English was limited, however I would be returning to get them in about 20 minutes (in case there was any confusion about price or whatever). I also didn’t want her to think they were being rude if they did not respond to her.

Returning 25 minutes later, I entered the store and received a hostile glare from the same person I had spoken to before dropping them off.

A minute later, while the boys were trying on clothes in the dressing room but in hearing distance, she glared again and curtly said, “you should not have done that!!” with a very hostile contemptuous tone.

I responded, “Done what? “

She replied, “left them here.”

Me: “Did they do or say something?”

Her:” No, but you should not have left them.”

I again said, “why?”

She responded with even more angry tone and glare, as a customer approached to pay for something,

“I have a customer, I’m not going to discuss it!!”

I was shocked and perplexed. Her TONE was so full of disgust and anger I could not imagine why she was reacting this way.

I waited five minutes for the customer to pay and leave and then I asked her, “Why are you angrily telling me they should not have been left here?”

Her response, “We’re not babysitters!”

Me: No one asked for you to babysit, the one is 20 years old!

Her hostile broken record response: “Were not babysitters!!

Me exasperated and perplexed: “He’s 20 years old.”

Other clerk: “Why did you drop them off? Why did you not stay with them?!!”

Me: “He’s an adult. I was dropping off their siblings to study. Why should they not be allowed in the store because their English is limited??”

(I should not even need to justify myself but did anyway)

The other clerk: “You should have made other arrangements.”

(seriously?)

Because of the absurd illogical attitude, combined with their hostile and condescending tone, I turned away and said, “sounds like sheer racism to me.”

She and the other volunteer laughed and one said, “oh, get over it!”

I walked away into the other room. The boys paid for their items and left the store. (Later I learned that the older boy understood everything that was said.)

I headed for the door, then stopped to try and explain what may have been a simple misunderstanding…

“The only reason I said anything to you when I was dropping them off was that they might not understand you if you said something to them, they were not needing babysitting, they are not young children.

Both women’s responses, now sounding more hostile and robotic: We are not babysitters!!

My response: “Your attitude is horrible,” as I went out the door, feeling mentally assaulted and confused.

It was not only what they said but the hostile, condescending tone and looks that really felt like a gut punch.

This was their first day in a store in America, the first impression of Americans and American store service. Needless to say, the older boy felt it was racist and terrible.

Was this what people of color call shopkeeper racial profiling?

Did she feel because he was foreign and speaking in a different language with his brother that he had no right to be there?

I thought of all the times that Americans like them would go into stores in foreign countries and expect full service while speaking no language besides English.

These women, who feign concern and virtue signal by doing volunteer work–which may be more about earning social standing points with their elite group rather than any deep concern for others–should ask themselves:

How would you feel if you went to a foreign country and into a store and were treated as though you should not be there because you did not fully speak their language?

Is barking at and talking down to others in a demeaning tone really showing care for others?

Is showing what may appear as covert racism how you want to represent your organization?

Could you not have gracefully admitted you misunderstood the situation and been kinder?

Should you really be working with the public when you so obviously look down on we plebians and foreigners who come into the shop?

You both should be ashamed of yourselves.

Elizabeth Ochoa

Chestertown