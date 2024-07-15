Herb Cain Appointed Executive Director of Upper Shore Aging

The Board of Directors at Upper Shore Aging has announced the appointment of Herb Cain as its new executive director. Cain has been a community-minded United Methodist Pastor, leading and serving local congregations on Maryland’s Eastern Shore for the past 14 years. Most recently, he was the pastor of First United Methodist Church and Christ United Methodist Church in Chestertown and a member of the Upper Shore Aging, Inc. Board of Directors, serving on the External Affairs Committee. He has also been a commercial fisherman, operating out of Rock Hall.

Cain holds a Bachelor of Science in Liberal Studies with a certificate in Nonprofit Management from Wilmington University, an Associate of Arts in General Studies from Cecil Community College, and has completed The United Methodist Church Ministerial Course of Study from Wesley Theological Seminary.

“I have always been committed to providing servant-leadership to organizations that serve their community. Compassion, ethics, and believing in a cause are key personal motivators for me regardless of the vocational setting,” Cain comments. “My goals at Upper Shore Aging are to increase the organization’s financial stability while maximizing outreach to the community to meet the needs of aging seniors in our region.”

Kay Brodie, President of the USA Board of Directors, comments, “The Board of Directors of Upper Shore Aging is pleased to welcome Herb Cain as our new executive director. We look forward to working with Herb to expand our services to seniors in Caroline, Kent, and Talbot counties so that they may lead happy and productive lives.”

Upper Shore Aging, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that is the designated Area Agency on Aging for Talbot, Caroline, and Kent counties, Maryland, serving a potential market of nearly 31,000 persons over the age of sixty years. Our organization develops and manages a coordinated program of services that work together to help elders to remain, and live well, in the community as long as possible. Upper Shore Aging, Inc. works closely with the Maryland Department of Aging to serve the needs of its clients.