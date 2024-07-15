Celebrate Watermen’s Appreciation Day at CBMM on Aug. 11

Get ready to experience the vibrant spirit of the Eastern Shore at Watermen’s Appreciation Day, hosted by the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 10am-4pm.

A partnership between CBMM and the Talbot Watermen Association (TWA), this annual celebration honors the hardworking men and women who define our coastal heritage.

With a thrilling boat docking contest, steamed crabs straight from the Bay, live music, family activities, and more, Watermen’s Appreciation Day promises unforgettable fun for all. Tickets are on sale now at cbmm.org/watermensday.

“Watermen’s Appreciation Day is a time-honored celebration of our Chesapeake Bay heritage, showcasing the skill and dedication of those who work the waters every day,” TWA President Jeff Harrison said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and support our local watermen.”

A must-see Eastern Shore tradition, the watermen’s rodeo is an always-spirited boat docking contest along the Miles River near CBMM’s 1879 Hooper Strait Lighthouse, beginning at noon. Guests are invited to grab a seat in the bleachers and cheer on these “Chesapeake Cowboys.”

Starting at 11 a.m., TWA members will serve steamed crabs at $40 per dozen, plus an ear of corn. Hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream, and more will also be available for purchase.

Throughout the day, guests can enjoy live music from Bird Dog and the Road Kings at the historic Tolchester Beach Bandstand and peruse local arts and crafts vendors spread across campus. Don’t miss the silent auction in the Small Boat Shed in support of the TWA.

Children can join in the fun with a variety of junior watermen activities. The Phillips Wharf Fishmobile traveling aquarium will be on site, too.

In addition to the special festivities, guests are encouraged to explore all the exhibitions and historic structures across CBMM’s 18-acre campus, including Waterman’s Wharf highlighting the life and work of a Chesapeake waterman and the working Shipyard that is currently home to several projects spotlighting the care of traditional Chesapeake Bay workboats.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the door. Admission is set at $22 for adults, $19 for seniors (65+) and students (17+), $10 for active and retired military members, and $9 for children ages 6-to-17, with all children 5-and-younger admitted free.

CBMM members receive discounted pricing to Watermen’s Appreciation Day and other annual festivals throughout the year. Adult member tickets are $10, and all children of members (17-and-younger) receive free admission. To support CBMM’s mission as a member and discover all the terrific benefits of membership, visit cbmm.org/memberships or contact Membership Services Coordinator Debbie Ruzicka at 410-745-4991 or [email protected].

This year, all licensed watermen and their immediate families receive free admission to the festival by showing an active license at the door.

All food and beverages are an additional charge for all guests.

During the festival, additional free event parking will be available at St. Michaels Middle/High School, with a complimentary shuttle service running to and from CBMM.

For safety reasons, non-service dogs must be kept home during CBMM festivals, including Watermen’s Appreciation Day. Carry-on alcohol from dock or land is also prohibited. Spectator boats wishing to view the competition from the water must remain outside the buoyed channel.

For more information, visit cbmm.org or call 410-745-2916.