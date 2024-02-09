MENU

February 9, 2024

Mid Shore Health Improvement Coalition Launches Health Careers Website

The Mid Shore Health Improvement Coalition is proud to announce the launch of a new health careers website, midshorehealthcareers.org for health professional job seekers and employers.

“The healthcare workforce has seen many challenges, especially in rural communities, and our workgroup is dedicated to bringing collaborative ideas and solutions forward”, said Jonathan Dayton, Executive Director of the Maryland Rural Health Association and Chair of the Mid Shore Health Improvement Coalition’s Provider Recruitment and Retention Workgroup.

“The mid-shore is an exceptional area, and we wanted to show it off. An idea emerged to create a website to bring attention to all the fantastic things the region offers for providers and their families, and also serve as a hub for health professional job opportunities. There are video stories of local providers who choose to live and practice here, and direct links to job postings from over 100 organizations in the region. We encourage everyone to explore the website and help us out by sharing throughout your networks.”

 

 

