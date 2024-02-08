Chesapeake Music Presents Ensemble/132 on March 10th at the Ebenezer Theater

Chesapeake Music presents an exciting program for its Interlude concert on March 10 at 2:00 p.m. at Easton’s Ebenezer Theater. A piano quintet of artists from ensemble/132 will delight the audience with a one-of-a-kind chamber music experience. The quintet includes pianist Sahun Sam Hong, violinists, Abi Fayette and Stephanie Zyzak, violist, Luther Warren, and cellist, Zachary Mowitz. Chesapeake Chamber Music patrons will remember Sahun Sam Hong and Zachary Mowitz as members of the Trio St. Bernard, the 2018 Lerman Gold Prize winner of the Chesapeake Chamber Music Competition.

Cellist Zachary Mowitz writes “I’m particularly excited for ensemble/132 to bring this delightfully eclectic program to Chesapeake Music. It shows so much of what chamber music can be. Every piece has something entirely unique to offer, whether it’s Haydn’s exquisitely and cleverly crafted trio, a dramatic cast of characters such as those in Schumann’s Carnaval, Perkinson’s thrilling blend of a jazz idiom with a classical approach to counterpoint and form, or Petrouchka with its timeless story, its folk dances, and its symphonic scope. It doesn’t hurt that Sam’s arrangements – Carnaval and Petrouchka – capture the essence of these wonderful pieces while bringing a new palette of colors that we all get to explore together!”

Ensemble/132 describes itself as an American collective of eleven chamber musicians of the highest caliber with a shared mission to reimagine the chamber music landscape. Their concerts frequently feature solo and duo performances spotlighting the extraordinary artistic voices of its individual members. Their arrangements have been praised by critics and renowned musicians as “audacious… liberating… illuminating” (Jon Sobel), “absolutely terrific … a delight … [they] succeed in opening up the sound of the piece in meaningful ways” (Robert McDonald), and “a fresh approach to music that is second to none” (Herbert Greenberg). Marcy Rosen, Artistic Director of Chesapeake Music, is the artistic advisor to ensemble/132.

This unique program promises to excite the imagination of concert attendees. For more information and to purchase tickets for what promises to be an enjoyable concert, please visit the Chesapeake Music website at https://chesapeakemusic.org. There you will find information for upcoming events including the 11th International Chamber Music Competition on April 13, community concerts featuring Competition finalists on April 14, the Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival running June 7 through June 15, the Steven Philip Harvey Octet on July 20, and the Isidore String Quartet on October 5.

Based in Easton, Maryland, Chesapeake Music is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to bring renowned jazz and classical musicians to delight, engage and surprise today’s audiences, and educate, inspire, and develop tomorrow’s. They have been doing it for more than 35 years! To learn more about Chesapeake Music, visit their website at https://chesapeakemusic.org/.