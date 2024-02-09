The Gunston School Crew Team Makes the Big League

In Spring 2024, The Gunston School will join the premiere rowing conference in the region, the Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Rowing Association (WMIRA). While Gunston has regularly competed against WMIRA teams at national regattas like Head of the Scyulkill, the school is now eligible to compete in the conference championship regatta on May 5th.

“Each year our students and coaches continue to elevate the quality and competitiveness of the program,” shared Head of School John Lewis, “and we’re eager to join the ranks of the best public and private school rowing teams in our area. We’re grateful that the WMIRA expanded its geographical reach to include us, and we look forward to welcoming these teams to home regattas at Gunston.”

The WMIRA includes independent and parochial school teams like Dematha, Georgetown Day School, St. Albans, Gonzaga, Holton Arms, and National Cathedral School, as well as Montgomery County public school powerhouses such as Blair, BCC, Walter Johnson, and Walt Whitman.

Head Crew Coach and Assistant Athletic Director for Waterfront Athletics Natalie Reading said, “I’m proud of our rowers, and appreciative of the WMIRA. This opportunity not only enhances the competitiveness of Gunston’s rowing team but also opens doors to a broader range of experiences and challenges. We aim to continue to build on our 2023 Maryland State Championship performance.”

In addition to the WMIRA, Gunston will again host the Maryland State Rowing Championship on Saturday, April 27, 2024 on its 75-acre campus on the Corsica River in Centreville, Md. Spectators are invited to bring chairs and/or blankets and watch the 1,500-meter sprint style race with 4’s and 8’s, Men and Women’s Varsity, JV and Novice event categories.