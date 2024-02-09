Wine of the Week by Jenn Martella: “Fosche” Piemonte DOC Chardonnay

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend we will travel to Piemonte to taste the “Fosche” Piemonte DOC Chardonnay ($20.25) from the Vite Colte winery in Barolo. Vite Colte (Cultured Lives) was created under the patronage of the Terre da Vino Cooperative which was founded in 1980 and has approximately 5,000 hectares under vine. Vite Colte was founded in 2010 with the goal of identifying the best growers and vineyards in Piemonte, a lofty goal since Piemonte contains some of the most prized vineyards in Italy that produce Barolo and Barbaresco!

Vite Colte quickly rose to be the flagship producer for Terre da Vino and key to their success was that one of the most knowledgeable agronomists about Piedmontese indigenous grapes, Daniel Eberle, came on board to work closely with winemaker Bruce Cordero. Vite Colte’s 180 growers devote part of their vineyards to the Vite Colte “Project” . They must adhere to strict protocols from planting to vinification on their 300 hectares of land that results in very high standards of consistent quality that is maintained from year to year. Behind each bottle of Vite Colte wine is a story, a family and a face.

I have been searching for an Italian Chardonnay to replace my fondness for California’s Monterey County Chardonnay and this one may be “The One”, since the tasting notes mention a taste of honey crisp apples, my fave apple variety. “Fosche” translates as “gloomy”, which probably refers to the fog that descends from the mountains to cover the grapes and allow them to reach their full potential. Come join me at Piazza Italian Market Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 and see if my search for an Italian Chardonnay will end with Fosche- it may be “The One” for you too!

Cin Cin!

Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a referral agent for Meredith Fine Properties. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.