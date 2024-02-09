Chestertown Flashback: Miss May Just Graduated from Washington College

Miss May Matthews, seen center right in this photo, was the first woman to graduate from Washington College, in the class of 1895. She was born Mary Lucinda Matthews in Kennedyville on Jan 9, 1872, daughter of Stewart Matthews and Henrietta Sutton. She married to John S. William Jones, a mathematics professor at Washington College, in 1896. They lived on College Ave. She died March 10 1923, and is buried in Chester Cemetery.

Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.