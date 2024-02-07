Mid-Shore Health: The New Science of Orthopedic Care with Drs. Myron Szczukowski and Dr. Sheila Taylor

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When the Spy interviewed Drs. Myron Szczukowski and Dr. Sheila Taylor of The Orthopedic Center in Easton, Dr. Szczukowski made the point that they were the kind of doctors who don’t necessarily save lives, but they make them so much better.

That’s because since 1988, The Orthopedic Center and their long-term partners, Shore Regional Health System, have provided a comprehensive range of orthopedic treatments, from surgeries to non-operative care, across various specialties, including joint replacements and sports medicine.

In our interview, Drs. Szczukowski and Taylor talk passionately about how their field has advanced to such a degree that patients who historically would’ve taken at least a week to heal in the hospital are walking out the next day with a new knee or hip. Equally impressive is how many of their patients don’t even need surgery.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about The Orthopedic Center please go here.