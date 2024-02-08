United Way Welcomes New Executive Director

United Way of Kent County has announced the appointment of Amy Meade as Executive Director.

She brings a strong set of skills to the fund-raising organization, with a Master’s in Business Administration from Harvard Business School. A resident of Chestertown for 3 years, Meade created and ran her own business, Teknika Kitchens and Baths, Inc which she brought with her to Chestertown from Philadelphia where she lived for 25 years. Meade also has experience in marketing at companies such as Frito-Lay and Novartis and finance at Destination Maternity. She has also had a great deal of experience as a volunteer in the community, including as a Board member of Main Street Chestertown.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute to strengthening our very worthwhile partner agencies who are an invaluable resource for so many in Kent County, said Meade.

The United Way of Kent County strives to improve our community by building partnerships and bringing together diverse stakeholders from 27 agencies to focus on three areas: Health, Education, and Financial Stability. This is the 65th year of United Way’s operation in Kent County.

“We are very pleased to welcome her to this position. I am confident that her experience and commitment will help us continue our ability to have a positive impact on our focus areas,” said Bob Altieri, Board President.

The annual fund-raising campaign began September 1. Donations may be made at any time via the website: unitedwayofkentcounty.org or by mail to United Way of Kent County, P.O. Box 594, Chestertown, MD 21620.