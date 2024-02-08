Opinion: The Republican Perspective on the State of the State by Senator Steve Hershey

In my role as the Senate Republican Leader, a position bestowed upon me by my fellow Republican colleagues, I am here today to communicate our collective vision for the State of Maryland. This vision encompasses both an acknowledgment of where we stand currently and an approach for where we believe we should be heading in this new chapter for our state.

As you have just heard, Governor Moore has put forth a bold and ambitious plan for Maryland, one that is built on the promise that no Marylander will be left behind. This is a vision we can certainly support; after all, our ultimate goal is the success and well-being of every single Marylander.

However, we must underscore that achieving such a lofty goal requires much more than grand declarations.

It necessitates concrete actions and collaborative efforts. To this end, we are fully prepared to work alongside Governor Moore and his administration to seek and find common ground that will advance the interests and welfare of all Marylanders.

As we embark on this journey of collaboration, it is also our duty to raise concerns whenever we perceive that the actions taken may NOT be in the best interest of our constituents.

Public Safety

Governor Moore has rightly stated that Marylanders should not have to choose between safety and justice. We wholeheartedly agree. The safety of our citizens in their homes, vehicles, schools, and communities is of paramount importance.

We believe Governor Moore is sincere when he says that public safety is a top priority of his administration. However, the Governor’s recently unveiled package of bills focusing on crime in our state merely addresses enhancing victim compensation, expanding apprenticeship programs to recruit law enforcement and creating an Obama/Biden schemed Center for Firearm Violence Prevention and Intervention.