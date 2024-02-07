New Restaurant and Inn Project Presented to Town Council

The two-year mystery of what might happen on the former 98 Cannon Riverfront Grille site may soon be answered.

The intent to build a three-story, 40-room inn and restaurant on the site was pitched to the town council as a “first view” by Don Urgo of Urgo Hotels and Resorts.

Mr. Urgo said the property is now under contract and intends to close on it as soon as possible. The current structure will be demolished, he said.

A 50-year resident of Maryland, Urgo said that in the last five years he discovered Chestertown and was struck by the lack of a riverfront restaurant after the closure of 98 Cannon.

98 Cannon Riverfront Grille closed in March of 2022 due to a fire.

“I walked past 98 Cannon Street probably a dozen times over the last couple of years. And finally, my wife Carol and I decided that we would like to do something about it.”

Urgo proposed that the Inn and Restaurant would conform to the town’s historic nature and architectural styles. The restaurant would run parallel to the river, the inn, perpendicular to the river with drive-under parking.

After showing photographs of previous projects in Canada and New York, Eros said that he wanted to “demonstrate the fact that we’re very, very careful about developing properties that everyone in town can be proud of, and it that adheres to the culture and the history of the area. We’re studying this very, very carefully, and we want to do the right thing.”

He added that he would present architectural renderings during his next visit.

Members of the town council praised the project.

“I immediately get the impression from what I’ve heard that your sensitivity to local design and local history to make something fit within that existing community that we still love is a priority for you, which means it makes me feel that you’re working on the right steps,” said Ward 1 Council Member Tim O’Brien.

The Spy will update this proposal as more information becomes available.

