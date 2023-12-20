Upper Shore Aging Announces New Board Members

Upper Shore Aging has announced the appointment of three new board members: Pamela Limberry of Cordova, Rev. L. Herbert (Herb) Cain of Chestertown, and Kevin Moran of St. Michaels.

Pam Limberry is currently the Owner/Operator of Team Legacy Transport, LLC, and a Nursing Assistant/Medication Technician at Benedictine Open Community, both in Ridgely. Before these two positions, she served as Program Coordinator responsible for the State Health Insurance Program (SHIP), the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) at Upper Shore Aging, and the Information & Assistance Office of Talbot County. She also was the owner/operator of Heavenly Hands Cleaning Essentials for many years. She holds certifications as an Information and Referral Specialist for Aging/Disabilities (CIRS-A/D) Maryland Access Point and is a Certified Options Counselor and Maryland Certified Nursing Assistant. She attended Regent University.

Rev. L. Herbert (Herb) Cain is a second career pastor in the United Methodist Church, serving First UMC and Christ UMC in Chestertown. He has pastored churches in Kent, Cecil, and Talbot counties. Before entering the ministry in 2010, Herb was self-employed for 27 years as the owner/operator of his commercial fishing business based in Rock Hall. Since entering the pastoral ministry, Herb has implemented several church outreach ministries through his churches, including providing meals to those in need. Herb served on the board of directors of the Ray of Hope Mission in Port Deposit, Maryland, and is currently involved with the Samaritan Group’s emergency rotating homeless shelter and the Chester Valley Ministers’ Association. He has a Bachelor of Science degree with an undergraduate certificate in Non-Profit Management from Wilmington University. He completed theological studies at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington D.C. and has an associate of arts degree from Cecil College.

Kevin Moran has spent 40 years in the banking industry including employment with community and regional banks in various lending, credit, and business development positions. Most recently, he has worked at Provident State Bank (now Summit Community Bank) as an SVP/Market Executive. He took this position after retiring in 2019 as the Chief Credit Officer of 1880 Bank. During his career, Moran held management positions at the Talbot Bank and PNC Bank/St. Michaels Bank. He is a graduate of the University of Maine in Orono. He currently volunteers with the Bay 100 Youth Task Force and previously served on the Boards of Habitat for Humanity-Choptank, Londonderry Retirement Community, Channel Marker, and the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce.

“We are thrilled to have these new members join our Board of Directors. Each one has deep community roots in the counties we serve and will provide invaluable insights into how we deliver our services to the aging populations in Talbot, Caroline, and Kent counties,” comments Andy Hollis, Executive Director of Upper Shore Aging.

Upper Shore Aging, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that is the designated Area Agency on Aging for Talbot, Caroline, and Kent counties, Maryland, serving a potential market of nearly 31,000 persons over the age of sixty years. Our organization develops and manages a coordinated program of services that work together to help elders to remain, and live well, in the community as long as possible. Upper Shore Aging, Inc. works closely with the Maryland Department of Aging to serve the needs of its clients.