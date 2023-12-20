Shore Regional Health’s Population Health Team Promotes Community Health  

Working in collaboration with primary and specialty care providers throughout the region, University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Population Health team has made significant progress in the past year toward the goal of helping people with chronic diseases manage their conditions to maintain optimal health in their home settings.

“Population Health’s case managers, transitional nurse navigators and pharmacists, and Shore Community Outreach team members are making a positive difference in the health and well-being of residents across the five-county region served by Shore Regional Health,” said Nancy Bedell, Director of Population Health. “In addition to working with providers, they have established working relationships with many community organizations, government entities and employers, and maintained a strong presence at health fairs and other events where they can share information and resources to help individuals maintain their best health.”

Highlights of the Population Health team’s activities in the past year include: