Mid-Shore Foundation Gives Raises $86,564 During 24-Hour Event

Mid-Shore Gives 2023, the online Giving Day Event to benefit local nonprofits, resulted in $86,564 for participating organizations!

In just 24 hours, more than 591 donations were made to 77 participating organizations. Since inception in 2022, the event has raised $150,000 for nonprofit organizations in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties.

The event is held on Giving Tuesday, the international giving day, which is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Hosted by the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Mid-Shore Gives assists local nonprofits with their fundraising efforts. Participating organizations are provided with the tools and resources needed to have a successful charitable campaign, including best-in-class fundraising technology.

Thanks to generous sponsors, prize money and incentives are awarded throughout the day. This year’s sponsors include Easton Utilities, Envision Wealth Planning, Mason Investment Advisory Services, Nagel Farm Service, PepUp, The Easton Group at Morgan Stanley, and The SRPA Group at Baird.

“Mid-Shore Gives is a way for us to support our nonprofits, while engaging the community,” said Buck Duncan, President of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. “This is a fun event for both donors and nonprofits, and 100% of all gifts go to local charities.”

To learn more about Mid-Shore Gives, visit midshoregives.org.