Senior Nation: Counting Blessings by Susan Covey

Here are a few quotes that may help us to count our blessings now and throughout the year:

“To speak gratitude is courteous and pleasant, to enact gratitude is generous and noble, but to live gratitude is to touch Heaven.”—Johannes A. Gaertner

“Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend. Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today and creates a vision for tomorrow.”—Melody Beattie

“None is more impoverished than the one who has no gratitude. Gratitude is a currency that we can mint for ourselves, and spend without fear of bankruptcy.”—Fred De Witt Van Amburgh

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”—John Fitzgerald Kennedy

“Gratitude is a quality similar to electricity: it must be produced and discharged and used up in order to exist at all.”—William Faulkner

“We make a living by what we get; we make a life by what we give.”—Winston Churchill

Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.

“We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.”—JFK

It is not happy people who are thoughtful, it is thoughtful people who are happy.

“There is nothing more honorable than a grateful heart.”—Seneca

“Gratitude is not only the greatest virtue, but the parent of all others.”—Marcus Tullius Cicero

Remember, we can always find something or someone to be thankful for, so, today let that someone know how grateful you are to have them in your life!

Susan Covey is the Fitness Program Manager at ACTS Bayleigh Chase