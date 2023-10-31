Passing the Torch at Londonderry: A Chat with Christine Harrington and Irma Tece

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Unlike most organizational change, the passing of the torch from one retirement community director to a new one is more akin to a college president or a rector of a large church. While the first responsibility is to keep budgets aligned, expenses paid, and a steady revenue flow, these transfers of responsibility also include the less tangible but equally important sense of culture and community.

In fact, for Irma Tece, the retiring CEO of Londonderry on the Tred Avon, if one keeps a special culture of a place right, most, if not all, of the financial management challenges work themselves out. And for the last decade, Irma’s instincts have proven correct; Londonderry is at total capacity, including a healthy waiting list. Undoubtedly, the retirement community’s location is one of many other factors for its success. Still, with Irma’s encouragement and support during her time, it is its genuine sense of community that is the most compelling selling point.

So, it shouldn’t be surprising that when Londonderry’s board was tasked to find Irma’s successor, Christine Harrington was the first choice. Growing up in Easton in a neighborhood of families, some of whom are now residents of Londonderry, Christine comes to her new role with a long career in the senior living field.

That included being the former executive director of The Arbor Company, an administrator of The Homestead Manor and Heritage Community, a specialist for The Arc of Maryland, a supervisor for Genesis Healthcare, a director of Community Health for St. Agnes Hospital, and a residential director for eMerge.

The Spy sat down with Christine and Irma for a recent chat about this important transition.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Londonderry please go here.