MENU

Sections

More

October 31, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Local Life Brevities

Spy Report: Downrigging Surveillance from Air and Land

by Leave a Comment

Share

When big events come to the Mid-Shore, the Spy tends to assign more than one agent to provide ample surveillance from both air and land to provide a more comprehensive overview. In this case, we asked Agent 89 on one of their first assignments, to produce reconnaissance photos using drone technology and ground support to provide this report.

This video is approximately one minute in length.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *