Spy Report: Downrigging Surveillance from Air and Land

When big events come to the Mid-Shore, the Spy tends to assign more than one agent to provide ample surveillance from both air and land to provide a more comprehensive overview. In this case, we asked Agent 89 on one of their first assignments, to produce reconnaissance photos using drone technology and ground support to provide this report.

This video is approximately one minute in length.