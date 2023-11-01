Radcliffe Creek School Announces Pies & Poinsettias Fundraiser

Radcliffe Creek School’s Parent-Teacher Committee (PTC) is pleased to announce its popular Pies & Poinsettias fundraiser is back this year! Order your favorite holiday treats and take home a vibrant poinsettia (or two) from Greenstreet Gardens. Choose from an array of delicious pies and other sweet treats offered by your local favorites The Spicerie and Happy Chicken Bakery, with gluten free and vegan options available. Proceeds from Pies & Poinsettias directly benefit the students and teachers through a variety of PTC initiatives. Order online at bit.ly/radcliffePP23.

“This is the PTC’s largest fundraiser of the year,” explains PTC President Erin Zierfuss, P’27’29. “With the funds raised from our generous community, we are able to provide a variety of enriching experiences for both the students and the faculty of the school.”

Delivery is available for an additional fee for large orders of approximately $150+ within a 25 mile radius. Pie orders are due November 16 and will be available for pick-up on November 21 and poinsettia orders are due December 4 and will be available for pick-up on December 6. The pick up location for both pies and poinsettias will be at Radcliffe Creek School located at 201 Talbot Boulevard, Chestertown, Maryland. Please email [email protected] with questions!