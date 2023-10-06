Be Very Afraid. He’s Coming After You by Maria Grant

Here’s what I don’t understand. Donald Trump has relentlessly maligned his own appointees in business and in his administration. He has relentlessly maligned political contenders in his own party and other parties. A guy who has never served his country (claimed bone spurs)—nor have his children—maligns those who have served in the military. He continues to malign government institutions. His comments about women are crude, rude, racist, and misogynistic. So, given all that, why is anyone still loyal to Donald Trump?

Trump claims that, “If they’re coming after me, they are coming after you.” Folks, Trump is not your friend. “They” aren’t coming after you. He is coming after you. Why? Because he has come after virtually everybody else. Below are just a few cases in point.

Jeff Sessions, his attorney general. Trump said his appointment was “one of the worst mistakes I ever made. He’s an idiot.”

John Bolton, his national security advisor. Trump said, “If I had listened to him, we would be in World War 6.” (What?)

Michael Cohen, lawyer for the Trump organization. Trump said, “If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen. He’s a weak person, not a very smart person, a fraudster.”

Steve Bannon, Chief Strategist, White House. Trump later called him “Sloppy Steve.”

Omarosa, former Apprentice contestant and later a Trump campaign director. Trump called her “not very smart,” a “lowlife.”

Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State. Trump described him as “a moron,” “dumb as a rock,” and “lazy as hell.”

General Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Trump called him a “traitor who deserves the death penalty.”

Nikki Haley, UN Ambassador. Trump called her a “birdbrain” and later sent her campaign a birdcage and bird feed. Haley’s campaign manager called his actions, “weird, creepy, and desperate.”

These people are Trump’s political appointees. He chose them. Please help me understand why any sane person would agree to serve in his administration should he be reelected.

Here are a few comments that Trump has made about those who have served our country. Trump called those who served in the military and died “suckers.” He did not want to be seen in the presence of amputees because it didn’t make him look good. He refused to visit the graves of soldiers in France. He called them “losers.” Please help me understand why any veteran or any parent of a child who served in the military would vote for this man.

Here are just a few nicknames Trump has for his adversaries: Crooked Hillary, Little Rocket Man, Little Marco, Low-energy Jeb, Pocahontas, Crazy Maxine Waters, Sleepy Creepy Joe, Little Adam Schiff, Shifty Schiff, Wild Bill Clinton, Cheatin’ Obama, Lyin’ Ted, Alfred E. Neuman, Nervous Nancy, Mr. Magoo, Slime Ball James Comey, Ron DeSanctimonious, Meatball Ron, Letitia Peekaboo James, Deranged Jack Smith, Psycho Joe.

Here is just a sampling of the institutions that Trump has maligned: the FBI, Department of Justice, Department of Education, CIA, US Courts, the Military, and NATO.

Here are a few derogatory comments Trump has made about women: slobs, pigs, dogs, fat, ugly, and horseface.

Here is how Trump describes himself: “Great looking,” “smart,” “a true stable genius.”

My case rests.

Maria Grant was principal-in-charge of the Federal Human Capital practice of an international consulting firm. While on the Eastern Shore, she focuses on writing, reading, gardening, piano, kayaking and nature.

