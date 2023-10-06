Acoustic Music Duo Robin and Linda Williams at Mainstay October 21

On Saturday, October 21 at 8 PM, The Mainstay in Rock Hall, in partnership with the Hedgelawn Foundation, is excited to present the internationally prominent acoustic music duo Robin and Linda Williams.

Robin and Linda are closing in on a five decade-long career that has included 24 personal recordings, thousands of concerts on three continents, a Robert Altman directed movie, and hundreds of performances during the glory days of NPR’s “A Prairie Home Companion” that was broadcast on Saturday nights from 1974 to 2016.

As live performers they are second to none and are at home on whatever stage they find themselves, be it a tiny coffee house or bar, or a large, storied concert hall or festival. As gifted songwriters, Robin and Linda have earned the respect of their musical peers, their songs having been recorded by such well-known artists as Mary Chapin Carpenter, Tom T. Hall, Tim and Mollie O’Brien, Mary Black, The Seldom Scene, and Emmylou Harris, to name just a few.

Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.

