Chestertown Flashback: Going Over to Gilbert Byron’s Home

Pictured is the Chester River Bridge House ca. 1910, home of the author Gilbert Byron. The bridge itself was completed in 1821 in partnership between a committee of citizens from Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties. The Maryland State Roads Commission took over the bridge in 1914 and was replaced with a concrete bridge in 1929.
