Tred Avon Players Mourns Passing of Fiona Foster

It is with great sadness that Tred Avon Players mourns the passing of Fiona Foster, a long-time board member, executive director and friend.

Foster arrived in Oxford on the same day Tred Avon Players performed their first production, Wait Till The Sun Shines, Nelly. She devoted the next 40 years to her TAP family as a director, administrator and mentor. She loved community theater and the actors (including her late husband, David Foster), stage crew volunteers and audiences that make TAP so special. Her legacy will forever live on in the many lives she touched on and off the stage.

TAP is pleased to announce that it has added Fiona’s name to the David and Fiona Foster Scholarship program that offers financial assistance to students who are interested in the theater and continuing their post high school education.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 14, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Oxford Community Center. Family and friends are invited to attend.