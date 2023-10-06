Autumn 2023 Programs at Pickering Creek

The weather at this time of year is delightful for outdoor activities. Join the staff at Pickering Creek for enjoyable outdoor explorations this fall. Registration in advance is required and can be made at https://pickeringcreek.org/programs/upcoming-programs/

Monday Paddle on Pickering

Monday, October 16, 2023

5:00-6:30 PM

$10 per person Finish out a Monday with a leisurely canoe paddle along the shores of Pickering Creek. Soak in the sights and sounds of the creek by canoe with a friend or family member as the early evening light dances on the waters of Pickering Creek. Families welcome! Canoes & Lifejackets provided.

Nature Walk with the Director at Pickering Creek’s New Forest

Thursday, October 19, 2023

5:00-6:30 PM

$5 per personJoin Director, Mark Scallion, for an exploration of the Center’s newly acquired woods. We’ll start by walking Pickering’s meadow trail and then duck into the adjacent woods for a ramble across open woodland. Highlights could include woodpeckers, owls, turkeys, foxes and more. Walks are a great introduction to the Center’s campus and programs and an opportunity for you to learn more about what the Center has to offer and for us to learn about your interests.

A Little Bird Told Me

Monday, October 30, 2023

8:00-10:00 AM

$5 per person

Join Pickering Creek naturalist to observe and enjoy birds in a whole new way. Learn how to “listen” to what birds say through their vocalizations and behaviors in this guided field experience. Activity will be light with some time spend sitting or standing quietly. Participants will sharpen their observations skills and walk away understanding some basic bird behaviors that will offer a peek at what is going on in the landscape around them in real time.

Bird Walk with e-Bird Monitoring

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

8:00-10:00AM



Have fun bird watching for science at Pickering Creek. Bird watchers of all skill levels are encouraged to assist volunteer leaders with bird monitoring along the Center’s trails during this monthly bird survey. Help us collect data that allow us to track long-term trends on how birds use the Center. Currently we have spotted and identified over 230 species at Pickering Creek!

Nature Walk with the Director at Pickering Creek’s New Forest

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

3:30-5:00 PM

$5 per person

Bird Walk with e-Bird Monitoring

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

8:00-10:00AM



