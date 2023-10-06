More Than 20 New Teachers in KCPS Greet Parents

Parents have been greeted this past month by new teachers and staff members in Kent County Public Schools.
In all, there are more than 20 new teachers and staff members in the school system in subjects ranging from math and science to music and band.
“We are pleased to welcome our new staff,” said Dan Hushion, supervisor of human resources for Kent County Public Schools. “It’s truly amazing to see the energy and passion they bring to their students each and every day.”
New teachers started the school year a week before the rest of the 10-month staff, getting trained on their classes’ curriculum, Kent County Public Schools policies and procedures and school safety.
This year’s new staff members are:
Galena Elementary School
Jasmine Johnson
Tykeya Jones
Jaime Shane
Phontaye Sorrell
Christopher Stecklair
H.H. Garnet Elementary School
Shelley Armiger
Lily Willis
Rock Hall Elementary School
Rebecca Bunch
Kent County Middle School
Madeline Bonner
Brat Bradshaw
Ian Day
Gary Duren
Christie Gerrior
Amanda Gutierrez
Alyssa Jacobson
Kaelyn James
Cynthia Kendall
Gretchen Mann
Abigail Ritchie
Charles Sheppard
Kent County High School
Gabriella Crisham
Michael Gallagher
Jill Tolbert
All schools
Tobi Bradshaw
“I look forward to watching all of them grow professionally with Kent County Public Schools,” Hushion said.
Kent County Public Schools has open positions available, including two English for speakers of other languages teachers, an elementary school music teacher and full-time bus drivers.
Learn more about employment opportunities with Kent County Public Schools at www.kent.k12.md.us/Employment.aspx.
