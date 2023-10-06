More Than 20 New Teachers in KCPS Greet Parents

Parents have been greeted this past month by new teachers and staff members in Kent County Public Schools.

In all, there are more than 20 new teachers and staff members in the school system in subjects ranging from math and science to music and band.

“We are pleased to welcome our new staff,” said Dan Hushion, supervisor of human resources for Kent County Public Schools. “It’s truly amazing to see the energy and passion they bring to their students each and every day.”

New teachers started the school year a week before the rest of the 10-month staff, getting trained on their classes’ curriculum, Kent County Public Schools policies and procedures and school safety.

This year’s new staff members are:

Galena Elementary School

Jasmine Johnson

Tykeya Jones

Jaime Shane

Phontaye Sorrell

Christopher Stecklair

H.H. Garnet Elementary School

Shelley Armiger

Lily Willis

Rock Hall Elementary School

Rebecca Bunch

Kent County Middle School

Madeline Bonner

Brat Bradshaw

Ian Day

Gary Duren

Christie Gerrior

Amanda Gutierrez

Alyssa Jacobson

Kaelyn James

Cynthia Kendall

Gretchen Mann

Abigail Ritchie

Charles Sheppard

Kent County High School

Gabriella Crisham

Michael Gallagher

Jill Tolbert

All schools

Tobi Bradshaw

“I look forward to watching all of them grow professionally with Kent County Public Schools,” Hushion said.

Kent County Public Schools has open positions available, including two English for speakers of other languages teachers, an elementary school music teacher and full-time bus drivers.

Learn more about employment opportunities with Kent County Public Schools at www.kent.k12.md.us/Employment.aspx.