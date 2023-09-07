Senior Nation Fitness: Joyful Abandon

Do you remember when you last took the time to just have pure fun? To be social in a totally unstructured, creative way? Somewhere between childhood and adulthood, most of us stopped playing.

PLAY…it can be defined as simply goofing off with no practical purpose to the activity other than enjoying yourself. By giving yourself permission to play you are providing yourself with an important source of relaxation and stimulation. You can also reap many unexpected benefits.

Active play relieves stress, connects you to others, improves your brain function, stimulates creativity, keeps you energetic and will undoubtedly make you laugh! Laughter, as we have heard repeatedly, is the best medicine and will help you retain a positive attitude in the worst of times.

As autumn rolls in and temperatures and humidity levels drop, you can enjoy the perfect weather for such time-honored yard games as croquet, badminton, corn hole, bocce ball.

You are never too old to go out and play!

Susan Covey is the Bayleigh Chase Fitness Program Manager in Easton