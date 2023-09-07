Dominick Farinacci brings TRIAD to Oxford by Becca Newell

When renowned trumpeter Dominick Farinacci returns to Talbot County next month, he’ll be joined on stage at the Oxford Community Center by a rather unexpected pairing: vibraphonist/marimbist Christian Tamburr and accordionist Michael Ward-Bergeman.

Aptly named Triad, this creatively divergent trio is an unparalleled jazz-inspired ensemble. Rooted in a classical approach, Triad weaves together globally-inspired genres—like blues, bossa nova, Dixieland jazz, and even more contemporary material—with alluring ease. They take the audience on a sonic exploration of diverse musical traditions; their dynamic virtuosity creates a truly mesmerizing experience.

With a repertoire that spans Kurt Weill to Screaming Jay Hawkins to John Mayer, there’s something for everyone.

“It’s such a wide variety of songs, but the uniting element is how we build our sound around these songs” Farinacci says. “We figure out a way to make each one our own.”

Triad was an inspired creation of Farinacci’s, stemming from a simple desire to work with two of his favorite musicians, but fueled by his curiosity in how three creatives with starkly different backgrounds and primary instruments might sound together.

A teenage protégé of Wynton Marsalis, Farinacci served as a Global Ambassador to Jazz at Lincoln Center. Tamburr was a musical director and composer for Cirque du Soleil and Penn & Teller, and former musical director for Julio Iglesias, while Ward-Bergeman was the arranger for YoYo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble and a soloist with the NY Philharmonic.

In 2019, while creating a series for London’s West End, Farinacci invited Tamburr and Ward-Bergeman to join him on stage. With such high caliber musicianship in play, Farinacci had little doubt things would sound great, but he wasn’t sure exactly what to expect. He never imagined the result would be so uniquely special.

“We just clicked together immediately. From beat one all the magical elements were there,” he says. “Our love of beautiful melodies is the only thing that unites such a wide range of music and there’s a true sense of collaboration, which is so rare to have.”

Beyond their musical compatibility and collaborative nature, Farinacci also credits their personal chemistry to Triad’s captivating sound and entertaining charisma. “There’s a joyful feeling we bring to the bandstand that’s just an extension of how we are with each other off the bandstand,” he says.

Triad’s upcoming October 13th performance at Oxford Community Center is a preview show of their highly anticipated self-titled album to be released via Ropeadope in 2024.

Advanced copies will be available for purchase and VIP guests receive a complimentary signed copy, along with a meet and greet reception following the show!

“I wanted to do this because this area has been so wonderful to me over the years,” Farinacci says. “It’s a way to say ‘thank you’ and give them something pretty cool that no one else has experienced yet.”

Triad will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 13th, at Oxford Community Center in Oxford. General admission tickets are $50; VIP tickets are $150. To purchase, visit oxfordcc.org.