Design with Jenn Martella: A Different Kind of House of the Week

Ken Daly, Owner of both Naima Ventures and Jack Construction has reached out to the Spy to publicize the plight of a homeowner with an urgent need. In May of 2022, the homeowner contacted Mr. Daly for urgent help. The homeowner recently retired from her position as a special education instructional assistant and served Talbot County public schools for over 20 years.

Currently, she resides in a makeshift trailer on Main Street in Trappe. Unfortunately, the trailer has suffered significant structural damage to the roof from rain infiltration over the past five years.

Each time it rains, the trailer floods, making most of the house uninhabitable. Water infiltration has caused the ceiling finish materials to buckle and patches have now become saturated with water. The homeowner is now without running water, and the electricity poses a safety hazard.

The homeowner won a contest sponsored by Mid-Shore Exteriors for new roofing materials only. When the roofing company went to the site to assess the existing conditions, they observed that roof framing and sheathing would be needed before they could install their donated materials.

In the kitchen, wood studs were nailed against the ceiling to avert the increasingly saturated ceiling’s collapse.

Mr. Daly went to the site and concurred with the roofing company’s assessment.

He told the homeowner that he felt the only viable solution was to demolish the current structure and build her a new home and that he was committed to help her.

Mr. Daly first referred the homeowner to Habitat for Humanity. Unfortunately, her ownership of the property meant her situation fell outside their scope. Mr. Daily’s company, JACK Construction, is committed to providing pro-bono labor for the construction, and he retained architect Richard Lyew, AIA, of Washington, DC who graciously offered to provide pro bono design and permitting services.

The one-bedroom, one bath home design features a front porch accessed by both steps to the front door and an ADA compliant ramp up to the porch.

The house’s compact rectangular shape contains a living-dining-kitchen open plan with the living room overlooking the front porch to extend the living space. A short hall leads to the bedroom, walk-in closet, bath and laundry closet at the rear part of the house.

Mr. Daily next contacted Polaris Village Ministries, a registered 501(c)(3) organization, who will administer the goal of raising approximately $150,000 to cover the costs of materials and outside contractors for the mechanical and sprinkler systems.

To donate online, visit https://paypal.com/donate/?campaign_id=RGK74RT3SGK2J&source=url.

To donate by check, the address is:

Polaris Village Ministries

P.O. Box 987 Easton, MD 21601

Memo: Peggy Brooks

When the fundraising goal is met and construction can begin, the Neighborhood Service Center will pay for a motel room for the homeowner until she can move back to her neighborhood. This is an emergency situation for this homeowner. The architect, construction company and the Neighborhood Service Center have stepped up to offer pro bono assistance. Please join their effort by donating to help this homeowner who for many years helped so many children in our community.

Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural

practice for residential and commercial projects and is a referral agent for Meredith Fine Properties. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.