Special Events at the Garfield Funded by The Hedgelawn Foundation

During three of its Playmakers camp days next week, the Garfield Center will host special performances by Maryland arts educators/performers for the Playmakers camp kids to enjoy. The events are also open to the public for a small $5.00 admission fee. All proceeds from ticket sales goes back into the Garfield Center’s youth education programs, including Playmakers.

The Hedgelawn Foundation is the underwriter for the events, covering artists’ fees and travel costs to appear on the Garfield Stage. The Hedgelawn Foundation has long been a partner in funding youth education and other programming with the Garfield Center over the years.

While attendance for the Playmakers camp kids is free, each presentation will cost the general public only $5.00 per person. No advance ticket sales are available. To attend, just show up at the Garfield Center within 15 minutes prior to start time for any event of interest.

Appearing on Monday, July 17 at 11:00 AM is Beech Tree Puppet Theater. The group’s founders, Ole and Ingrid Hass, are critically acclaimed classical singers and actors and have performed together for almost 30 years. As vocal soloists and puppeteers, they have performed at the National Theater in DC, Atlas Performing Arts Center, Kennedy Center, National Cathedral, and Strathmore Hall and given hundreds of shows in schools, libraries and public spaces in the Washington-Baltimore area. They both hold graduate degrees in opera performance and are active as teachers and artists in residence. They are presenting their puppet theater play “The Hollow Stump.”

Performing on Tuesday, July 18 at 10:30 AM is music and spoken word artist Baba Bomani. For 20 years, Bomani has used his experience as a producer and MC to teach arts-integrated workshops, residencies, assemblies, and professional development with his curriculum, BARS. He uses his life experiences, mixed with musical and poetic skills, to paint lyrical pictures of life as he sees it and the future as he envisions it. His videos have been featured on BET and MTV2, and he has hosted and performed everywhere from the Washington National Cathedral to the Fillmore in New York City. Bomani is a Kennedy Center for the Arts teaching artist and a roster artist with Young Audiences of Maryland, Young Audiences of New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania, United Arts Council of Raleigh & Wake County North Carolina, and Arlington County Virginia. He is presenting his piece, “The Frederick Douglass Writing Club Assembly”

Performing on Friday, July 21 at 10 AM is Kalanidhi Dance and their “Dancing Stories.” Founded in 1991 as a dance school, Kalanidhi Dance’s commitment to sharing dance with young people is at the forefront of everything they do. They say, “the impact our education program makes on our students is quite deep and lasts many years. Our hope is for these programs to spark curiosity and inspire children to approach the world with open minds and open hearts.” Join Kalanidhi Dance on an exciting journey to India through the South Indian classical dance form of Kuchipudi. Discover how dancers use rhythms, hand gestures, and facial expressions to tell stories, and watch an Indian fable come to life through dance in this fun and interactive assembly!

There are no advance tickets sold for these presentations. Interested attendees should plan to arrive at the Garfield Center, at 210 High Street around 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. Admission for the general public is $5.00 per person.