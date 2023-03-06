Its Time for Seniors to Take a Break by Susan Covey

For many of us, sitting is a huge part of our day. In order to alleviate the physical consequences of being in one place for long periods, consider the following exercises:

ARMS BACK: Sit up tall, bring your arms straight out in front of you. Turn the palms up. Now move your arms away from each other out to the side keeping the hands shoulder height. Now bring your arms back as far as you can and pull your shoulders back sticking your chest out. This stretches the chest and shoulder muscles and strengthens your upper back muscles that get stretched out from being at the computer too long.

NECK PULL BACKS: Stick your neck out and jut your chin forward, then pull the head back as far as possible tucking the chin in. This is strengthening the muscles in the back of your neck that hold you head back where it’s supposed to be instead of jutted forward.

WRIST STRETCH: Extend one arm out in front of you with palm down. Bend the wrist, fingers pointing down and use the other hand to pull those fingers towards you. Repeat on other side.

TWIST: Twist as far as you can to one side like you were trying to look straight behind you. Grab the backrest of the chair and hold there for about 30 seconds. Then twist to the other side and hold.

BRIGHT BREATH: Lift your arms and cross your wrists above your head, fingers pointed up. Bring the back of your head between your arms. You may feel a slight backbend in your upper back. Inhale to a comfortable level. Then begin short, sharp breaths out of the nose with mouth closed.

Remember that when you’re sitting too long especially leaning forward, the pressure in your lower back changes a lot and can lead to back pain. Try to get up every 30 minutes and stand tall or walk around for a couple of minutes to allow the pressure in your lower back to be redistributed.

Susan Covey is the fitness director at Acts Bayleigh Chase in Easton