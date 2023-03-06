Hogan Won’t Run For President in 2024

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Sunday morning that he won’t run for president in 2024 — saying he had “no desire to put my family through another grueling campaign just for the experience.”

In recent weeks, pundits and pollsters have suggested that a crowded GOP field would help solidify former President Donald Trump’s status as a frontrunner in 2024. In a statement, Hogan said he did not want to contribute to the dynamic.

“To once again be a successful governing party, we must move on from Donald Trump. There are several competent Republican leaders who have the potential to step up and lead. But the stakes are too high for me to risk being part of another multicar pileup that could potentially help Mr. Trump recapture the nomination,” the statement said.

In a recent independent poll of likely Maryland GOP voters, Hogan was running third in the state’s presidential primary, behind Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Hogan attracted support from 18% of those polled, while 33% said they would back Trump and 27% said they would pick DeSantis. In recent national polls, the governor was attracting around 1% support.

“I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. And that is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president,” the Hogan statement said.

The former governor will instead return to the business world, the statement continued.

Hogan did not endorse another candidate, but said he would support a return to the party’s core principles, including “fiscal responsibility” and support for “the rule of law.”

“And I still believe in a Republican Party that upholds and honors perhaps our most sacred tradition: the peaceful transfer of power. I will stand with anyone who shares that common sense conservative vision for the Republican Party and can get us back to winning elections again,” Hogan said.

He made the announcement Sunday morning on “Face the Nation,” with a Twitter statement and New York Times guest essay released at the same time.

By Danielle E. Gaines